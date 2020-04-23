Swing, shake, and groove with online dance workouts from Prague instructors

Dance Academy Prague

Not only for existing DAP students but also the general public who can join masterclasses in Dancehall, MTV Dance, Hip Hop, POP dance, Contemporary Dance, Hip Hop, and House led by choreographer and founder Yemi AD. See Facebook for more details on free zoom classes.

Groovy Cats Swing Dance Club

This popular swing dance class is currently closed but is offering classes via live Facebook stream and taking requests from people who want to learn certain styles. Support their activities and get your boogie-woogie on here.

Bollywood with Dance Sandeep

This dancer and choreographer from Hyderabad, India specializes in Bollywood and Hip-Hop and is currently offering regular lessons online; the next one is April 26. Follow him on Facebook to sign up.

Zumba party with Ricardo Cadete

A popular fitness instructor from Portugal living in Prague, Ricardo will soon launch a virtual Zumba studio to help keep people fit in quarantine with high-octane live streams. Connect with him on Facebook for more details about his Zoom classes; he is also streaming a Tuesday class via Balance Club Brumlovka.

Pole Škola

For those interested in perfecting handstands, wall tango, killer abs, or chair dance while under lockdown, this Prague based pole-dance studio will school you in all the sultry moves. Online courses for 500 CZK; check out Facebook for free online “mini-courses,” now streaming.

DanceDifferent.cz

Missing Salsa classes? Is your body ready to move and enjoy life to the fullest even at home? Free Cuban salsa and Ladies Style classes are available from local instructor Aleks from the comfort of your home. The next free session is April 26 from 19:00 (voluntary donations accepted). Limited slots available; see the Facebook event here.

Centrum Tance

A number of classes are being offered in Street dance, Flexibilita, Body workout, Bollywood, Twerking and Bachata for free or just a small fee of 50 CZK; see the timetable for further information or check out the Centrum Tance Facebook page.

Bachata Lady Styling with Nora

Lady Bachata styling is the specialty of Nora Bachatera, a professional dancer, performer, and instructor from Hungary, currently living and teaching dancing salsa, bachata, kizomba, and zouk in Prague. Her next live event takes place this coming Saturday at 11 am. See the Facebook event for details.

